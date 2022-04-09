Skip to Main Content
2 dead after head-on collision east of Neepawa early Friday morning

Two men are dead after a highway collision east of Neepawa early Friday morning, RCMP say. 

Police say 2 trucks crashed into each other on Highway 16

CBC News ·
Police say two pickup trucks collided head-on on Highway 16, between Neepawa and Gladstone, killing two men. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP were called just before 5 a.m. about a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16, approximately 21 kilometres east of Neepawa, a news release says.

When officers arrived, they found two pickup trucks had collided head-on, with one ending up in the ditch and the other on the highway. 

The drivers, a 44-year-old man from Gladstone and a 50-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

