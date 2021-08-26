Dauphin woman killed in head-on collision Wednesday night

A 30-year-old woman from Dauphin is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 68 Wednesday night.

The collision happened at about 9:15 p.m. about 10 kilometres east of Ste. Rose du Lac, Man.

Police say a minivan was driving eastbound when it struck a deer, causing it to swerve into the westbound lane.

The damaged minivan then collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by a 30-year-old woman and two passengers, a 44-year-old man and a one-year-old girl, all from Dauphin.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, while the child was not injured.

The two occupants of the minivan, two men in their 20s from Winnipeg, suffered minor injuries.

Police don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision. Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP and the RCMP's forensic reconstruction unit are still investigating.

