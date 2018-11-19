Skip to Main Content
62-year-old woman dead after crash west of Dauphin

A 62-year-old woman from Swan River is dead following to two-vehicle collision near Dauphin, Man., on Sunday evening.

A 62-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Dauphin on Sunday. (CBC)

Dauphin RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 5, about 10 kilometres west of Dauphin, at around 5:50 p.m. 

Police believe an eastbound vehicle driven by the 62-year-old woman crossed over the centre line and collided with a minivan heading west. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan, a 16-year-old young man from Ashville, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

Police believe both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and that alcohol was not a factor. 

