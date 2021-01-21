Man dead after semi-trailer truck collides with minivan

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after his minivan was hit by a semi-trailer truck on CentrePort Canada Way.

The collision happened just after 4 p.m., just west of Bergan Cutoff Road in the rural municipality of Rosser, Man., RCMP said.

The semi took the curve and then drove through the median, smashing into the minivan before hitting the ditch, police said.

The driver of the minivan, who had no passengers, was rushed to hospital but died.

The 37-year-old semi driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

RCMP believe speed and slippery conditions may have caused the crash, but alcohol is not a factor.

The investigation continues, with a forensic collision reconstructionist and the criminal collision investigative team assisting.