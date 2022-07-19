Driver killed in rollover near Benito, Man.

A 35-year-old woman from Cote First Nation, Sask., is dead after her vehicle rolled over into a ditch in Manitoba near the Saskatchewan border east of Saskatoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Swan River RCMP responded to reports of a vehicle rollover south of Benito, Man., on Highway 83, which runs along the provincial border.

Fire and paramedic services arrived before police.

The vehicle was travelling north when it went into the ditch and ejected the driver, RCMP said in a news release after their initial investigation.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

