Nisichawayasihk man, 40, dead after boating crash: Manitoba RCMP

A 40-year-old man from a northern Manitoba First Nation is dead following a boating crash Monday evening, RCMP say.

Nelson House RCMP received a report of a boating accident at the Notigi boat launch, just outside Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, around 6 p.m. Monday evening, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Their investigation determined the 30-year-old was driving the boat when it hit debris in the water, causing it to veer off course. The 40-year-old was thrown from the boat.

The driver was able to get the other man back into the boat and to shore, but the 40-year-old died from his injuries, RCMP said.

The 30-year-old was also injured in the crash, police said.

The two men from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation — also known as Nelson House First Nation, and about 65 kilometres west of the city of Thompson — were the only people in the boat, RCMP said.

No charges are being contemplated, according to police.