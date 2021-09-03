Woman dies after ATV rollover in Sagkeeng First Nation
A 33-year-old woman died after an off-road vehicle rollover in Sagkeeng First Nation on Wednesday.
The woman was driving west on Highway 11 when she lost control of the ATV.
She was not wearing a helmet, RCMP said in a news release.
Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, but she died.
Police are still investigating the rollover.
