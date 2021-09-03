Skip to Main Content
Woman dies after ATV rollover in Sagkeeng First Nation

A 33-year-old woman died after an off-road vehicle rollover in Sagkeeng First Nation on Wednesday.
RCMP are investigating a fatal rollover in Sagkeeng First Nation on Wednesday. (CBC)

A 33-year-old woman died after an all-terrain vehicle rollover in Sagkeeng First Nation on Wednesday.

The woman was driving west on Highway 11 when she lost control of the ATV. 

She was not wearing a helmet, RCMP said in a news release.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, but she died. 

Police are still investigating the rollover. 

