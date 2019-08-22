ATV rollover kills Easterville man

A man died after the ATV he was driving rolled in Easterville, Man., on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Easterville man was not wearing a helmet when the ATV rolled onto its side, throwing him from the vehicle, which then landed on top of him, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Chemawawin RCMP were called to the scene around 11:15 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol may have played a role, RCMP said.

Easterville is about 400 kilometres nnorthwest of Winnipeg.

