ATV rollover kills Easterville man
A man died after the ATV he was riding rolled in Easterville, Man. 

Driver was not wearing helmet, alcohol may have played role, RCMP say

CBC News ·
A 33-year-old man from Easterville, Man., died when the ATV he was driving rolled on top of him. (CBC)

A man died after the ATV he was driving rolled in Easterville, Man., on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Easterville man was not wearing a helmet when the ATV rolled onto its side, throwing him from the vehicle, which then landed on top of him, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Chemawawin RCMP were called to the scene around 11:15 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol may have played a role, RCMP said.

Easterville is about 400 kilometres nnorthwest of Winnipeg.

