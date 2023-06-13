Content
13-year-old boy among 3 people killed in ATV crashes over 2 days in Manitoba, Sask.

RCMP in Saskatchewan and Manitoba say they responded to three separate fatal ATV crashes over the weekend.

Crashes in Warman and Dundurn, Sask., areas on Saturday, and in Faulkner, Man., area Sunday: RCMP

A closeup shows the tires of an all-terrain vehicle on sandy ground.
A stock image shows an all-terrain vehicle. Two people were killed in ATV crashes in Saskatchewan on Saturday, and a third in a crash in Manitoba on Sunday, RCMP say. (frantic00/Shutterstock)

RCMP in Saskatchewan and Manitoba say three people were killed in separate fatal ATV crashes over the past weekend, including a 13-year-old boy.

The first crash was around 9 a.m. on Saturday, when RCMP in Saskatchewan got a report of an ATV rollover on a grid road in the rural municipality of Dundurn, south of Saskatoon.

The ATV rider, a 54-year-old man from Dundurn, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

At around 11:15 a.m. that day, RCMP in Warman, north of Saskatoon, got a report of an ATV rollover near Highway 60 and Channels Road.

Police and emergency medical services responded and the ATV rider — a 13-year-old boy from Saskatoon — was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

And around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Manitoba RCMP received a report of a missing 70-year-old man from Faulkner, about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the east side of Lake Manitoba, police said in a Monday news release.

Just after 5 a.m., as they were preparing to start searching at sunrise, RCMP got a report of a single ATV rollover on Faulkner Road. The driver of the ATV was the 70-year-old who had been reported missing. When police arrived, the man had been pronounced dead.

Their investigation determined the ATV rolled on a trail close to Faulkner Road. The man was not wearing a helmet and was injured by the rolling ATV, police said.

