13-year-old boy among 3 people killed in ATV crashes over 2 days in Manitoba, Sask.

RCMP in Saskatchewan and Manitoba say three people were killed in separate fatal ATV crashes over the past weekend, including a 13-year-old boy.

The first crash was around 9 a.m. on Saturday, when RCMP in Saskatchewan got a report of an ATV rollover on a grid road in the rural municipality of Dundurn, south of Saskatoon.

The ATV rider, a 54-year-old man from Dundurn, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

At around 11:15 a.m. that day, RCMP in Warman, north of Saskatoon, got a report of an ATV rollover near Highway 60 and Channels Road.

Police and emergency medical services responded and the ATV rider — a 13-year-old boy from Saskatoon — was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

And around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Manitoba RCMP received a report of a missing 70-year-old man from Faulkner, about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the east side of Lake Manitoba, police said in a Monday news release.

Just after 5 a.m., as they were preparing to start searching at sunrise, RCMP got a report of a single ATV rollover on Faulkner Road. The driver of the ATV was the 70-year-old who had been reported missing. When police arrived, the man had been pronounced dead.

Their investigation determined the ATV rolled on a trail close to Faulkner Road. The man was not wearing a helmet and was injured by the rolling ATV, police said.

