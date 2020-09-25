Skip to Main Content
Fatal ATV crash considered suspicious, Manitoba RCMP say
Police are not saying why it is considered suspicious but noted they have received several calls asking about a manhunt related to the incident.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. Thursday about the crash on Highway 489 near Highway 271, between Lake Winnipegosis and Duck Mountain Provincial Park. (CBC)

An ATV crash that left a 35-year-old man dead in western Manitoba is being investigated as a suspicious death, say RCMP.

Police are not saying why it is considered suspicious, but noted in a Friday news release they have received several calls asking about a manhunt related to the incident.

However, they say there is no risk to public safety and more details will be released when available.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. Thursday about the crash on Highway 489 near Highway 271, between Lake Winnipegosis and Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

The 35-year-old man, from Pine Creek First Nation, was declared dead at the scene. A 39-year-old woman had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital.

The RCMP's major crime services and forensic identification services continue to investigate.

