Man, 63, dies on farm after clothing gets caught in machinery
Man was operating a tractor and grain auger, RCMP say

RCMP were called just before 9:30 p.m. Monday about a fatality on a farm 15 kilometres northwest of Virden. A 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. (CBC)

A 63-year-old man died while working on a farm in southwest Manitoba on Monday.

RCMP say their initial investigation has determined the man was operating a tractor and grain auger when parts of his clothing became tangled in some machinery.

Emergency crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. about the fatality on a farm 15 kilometres northwest of Virden, in the rural municipality of Wallace-Woodworth.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.

