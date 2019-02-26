New
Man, 63, dies on farm after clothing gets caught in machinery
A 63-year-old man died Monday while working on a farm in southwest Manitoba.
Man was operating a tractor and grain auger, RCMP say
A 63-year-old man died while working on a farm in southwest Manitoba on Monday.
RCMP say their initial investigation has determined the man was operating a tractor and grain auger when parts of his clothing became tangled in some machinery.
Emergency crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. about the fatality on a farm 15 kilometres northwest of Virden, in the rural municipality of Wallace-Woodworth.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.
