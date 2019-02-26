Man, 63, dies on farm after clothing gets caught in machinery

A 63-year-old man died while working on a farm in southwest Manitoba on Monday.

RCMP say their initial investigation has determined the man was operating a tractor and grain auger when parts of his clothing became tangled in some machinery.

Emergency crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. about the fatality on a farm 15 kilometres northwest of Virden, in the rural municipality of Wallace-Woodworth.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.

More news from CBC Manitoba: