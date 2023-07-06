Woman arrested for 2nd-degree murder in Sandy Bay homicide

Fantasia Prince, whom police were searching for in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman on Sandy Bay First Nation, has been found and arrested.

RCMP issued a news release on the weekend saying Prince, 26, was wanted for second-degree murder and other outstanding charges.

They warned she could be armed and should not be approached, and urged anyone who saw her to call police.

The body of a 24-year-old woman was found inside a house in Sandy Bay on the afternoon of June 29, after the Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called about an injured person.

Police didn't name the victim.

Sandy Bay is about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the western shore of Lake Manitoba.