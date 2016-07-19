Sister frustrated by years of waiting for WRHA audit following her brother's death

A Winnipeg woman says she's frustrated waiting for completion of an audit into a health program that was responsible for services to her brother when he died five years ago.

The Office of the Auditor General of Manitoba (OAG) is conducting an audit of a Winnipeg Regional Health Authority program that delivers services to adults with complex mental health and behavioural needs so they can live on their own.

A client in the program, 57-year-old Ronald Wilderman, was found dead in his apartment in 2015. Client logs showed that a company hired by the WRHA to deliver services to him daily had not visited his apartment in the four days before his body was discovered.

Wilderman's sister, Elizabeth Rosenberg, contacted the provincial auditor's office four years ago and says she was told there would be an audit.

She's still waiting for it to be finished.

"It's just so incredibly upsetting," she said.

"I just feel that there is not enough weight being placed on this, enough urgency," Rosenberg said. "Is this because these are vulnerable people that don't have someone to speak for them?"

The WRHA contracts with 30 agencies to provide services to 254 clients under the special contracts program at an annual cost of $17.57 million in the most recent year.

In June 2019, Rosenberg received a letter from Norm Ricard, auditor general at the time, saying he anticipated the audit "WRHA - Specialized Contracts" would be released within the fiscal year.

More than a year later, the report is still not finished.

"I don't understand how this can be given such an incredibly low priority," Rosenberg said.

Audit changes hands

Ricard has since retired and a new auditor general, Tyson Shtykalo, replaced him in August.

"As auditor general, one of my first priorities has been to review outstanding reports," Shtykalo said in an email to CBC News. "Based on this review, I've determined some reports require additional work. I am also looking at how and when these reports will be released."

He said the audit was initiated in 2017 and is looking at the regional health authority's oversight of the services provided to individuals on special contracts.

A WRHA spokesperson said the health authority has no information on the current status of the audit, adding, "The WRHA has responded to any and all requests from the OAG to support the work they have done/ been doing related to this particular audit."