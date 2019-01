Video

Family time, pride and the sound of the drum.

Have you ever wanted to powwow dance? A weekly program at the University of Winnipeg gives children and families the chance to learn the traditional dances. Powwow club is open to everyone Tuesdays at the Duckworth Centre.

Have you ever wanted to powwow dance? A weekly program at the University of Winnipeg gives children and families the chance to learn the traditional dances. Powwow club is open to everyone Tuesdays at the Duckworth Centre. 2:36

Popular Now Find more popular stories