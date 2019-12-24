'I can't believe we're already in here': Family of 7 gets keys to new home

A family of seven received an early Christmas gift this year: the keys to a new home.

Travis Wilson, Kimberlee Chester and their five children were beaming Monday afternoon after officially gaining access to their new digs, built by Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.

"I wish I had a list to thank everybody... but honestly I can't thank everybody enough — especially getting us in here before Christmas," said Travis Wilson, father to five kids.

"I can't believe we're already in here."

Prior to the move, the family was living in a three-bedroom townhouse in East Kildonan, according to mother Kimberlee Chester.

"We were all doubled-up," Chester said. "Travis and I were tripled-up with the baby."

Tim Hayward, chair of the board for Habitat of Humanity Manitoba, took it one step further, saying the kitchen was "not even big enough to have everybody seated and share a meal together."

The family moved from a townhouse in East Kildonan that had half the floor space compared to their new home, says Kimberlee Chester. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The townhouse measured about 500 square-feet per floor, which is about half the size of the new home, Chester said.

The family had a couple of friends who knew about Habitat for Humanity and suggested they apply; one was neighbour who got a Habitat house, the other was a plumber who works for the non-profit.

Wilson said it's "overwhelming" to see the house, overall he thinks "it's amazing."

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba mandate is to work with different organizations to build safe, decent, affordable housing that can be bought and owned by low-income working families.