Family seeks justice, apology nearly 52 years after slaying of 11-year-old Geraldine Settee

Ryan Settee never met his aunt, but he has spearheaded the cause to bring her justice.

Settee and a small gathering of their Métis family and friends gathered on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature on Friday still searching for answers stemming from the 1970 slaying of 11-year-old Geraldine Settee in Winnipeg's St. Vital area.

Geraldine was last seen on New Year's Day, walking from the family home on St. Mary's Road.

She was on her way to a nearby drugstore to buy pop and chips.

Geraldine didn't return home.

Early the next morning, one of Geraldine's sisters and brother-in-law found her body in an empty lot near Fermor Avenue.

She had been stabbed six times.

"It was a brutal crime, it never leaves you," said Ryan's father, Glen Settee, one of Geraldine's nine siblings.

He was 17 years old at the time of his sister's death and said the family has never been able to find answers in his sister's death.

"We heard nothing from the police or the justice department. Anything I heard was from schoolmates at Glenlawn Collegiate or their siblings in Windsor School, and it was all rumours about one person ... who was a knife freak."

News reports at the time said a 16-year-old-boy was charged in her death — nearly two years later — but the case never went to trial.

This information was never relayed to the family and they want to know why.

Geraldine Settee, left, is seen with her father, Leonard Settee, in this family photo. (Submitted by Settee family)

Ryan Settee had an in-depth talk with his father earlier this year about what happened to Geraldine — a little girl who enjoyed music, playing pranks and was always smiling in photos.

That discussion stirred a fire in him to push for answers on behalf of the family, as well as apprehensiveness.

"I swore to them that by doing this we'll get answers here and we'll get movement and it won't go away because we're opening up pain for them one again," Ryan Settee said.

He contacted the Winnipeg Police Service, the Crown and Justice Minister Cameron Friesen looking to meet to discuss what happened to Geraldine.

Settee says he's heard nothing back from any of them.

Friesen was invited to meet the gathering outside the legislature but NDP Leader Wab Kinew was the only politician that was on hand.

However, the minister sent a statement via email to CBC News later in the afternoon.

"The 1970 murder of Geraldine Settee is a tragedy, and the family carries the additional burden that the case remains unsolved 51 years later," Friesen said in the statement.

He also encouraged the family to reach out to the Manitoba Family Information Liaison Unit, which manages historical cases and can put them in touch with support services.

The Crown confirmed a youth was charged under the Juvenile Delinquents Act but that the charge was stayed in 1972 "because there was not sufficient evidence to support the Crown proceeding with charges," the Crown said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

Geraldine Settee loved music and singing into a pretend microphone. (Submitted by Settee family)

The Settee family said a few weeks before Geraldine's death, she received a threatening phone call.

She fainted the next day when the phone rang.

It was only after her death the family learned two teens in the area had been threatened by a youth with a knife one week before she was murdered.

The family believes the same person is responsible for Geraldine's death.

"I find it very tragic that Geraldine did not have a future," Ryan Settee said.

The homicide was investigated by the St. Vital police force at the time, which was later replaced by the Winnipeg Police Service.

Winnipeg police say the force's homicide unit is looking into Geraldine's death, but since it's an open investigation they are unable to provide any details.

Police say they have kept the Settee family informed about the status of the case.

With the anniversary of Geraldine's death drawing near, the family wants to raise public awareness about it. They also want an apology from police and the Crown for how the case was handled.

Glen Settee has one more ask: "Please, bring justice to Geraldine."