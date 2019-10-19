Family relic Juno award returned to son by police nearly two months after being stolen

A Winnipeg man who had a priceless family relic stolen from his van in August got a welcome surprise from Winnipeg police on Thursday.

Travis MacLean, the son of Gary MacLean from the "toilet rock" musical-comedy duo MacLean & MacLean, told CBC's Up To Speed host Ismaila Alfa, Winnipeg Police Service officers showed up unannounced at his door to deliver the surprise.

MacLean said he didn't know what to expect at first, but then he saw one of the officers pull out a Juno award from behind their back.

He said the officer asked him, "Do you know what this is?" And of course he did.

"It made my day," MacLean said. "It was the best thing ever. It just made my heart jump up for joy."

In 1984, MacLean & MacLean were nominated for a Juno for best comedy album. The brothers lost, but they did get a strange consolation prize.

As a joke, they were gifted with a Juno award for "Best After Party." Since then, the award has become a treasured family item — and MacLean said he was ecstatic to have it back after thinking the award was gone for good.

MacLean said the award was mostly the same, but someone had ripped a sticker of his dad off of it.

As for how police tracked down the precious family heirloom, he said police couldn't tell him much.

The award was stolen from MacLean's car while he was moving on Aug. 28.