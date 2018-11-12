Teen shot Saturday was best friends with accused, says relative

The 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday morning at a home on Sherburn Street was best friends with the boy accused of killing him, a family member says.

CBC is not identifying the extended family member to protect the identity of the minors involved.

The relative tells CBC the boy was in foster care when he died.

"There's a lot of questions that we've asked each other. A lot of questions that need answers," the victim's relative told CBC Monday.

"Why was there a gun? How did they obtain a gun?"

Winnipeg police arrested a 15-year-old boy Saturday and charged him with manslaughter among other offences, including a probation violation. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Winnipeg police said the victim and the accused were known to each other and had been hanging out earlier in the evening, before the 17-year-old was fatally shot with a long gun.

Close family members of the victim are in a state of shock and trauma, she added.

Winnipeg police do not believe the shooting was an act of aggression and do not believe the crime was gang-related.

CBC contacted the province of Manitoba and the Children's Advocate Monday for comment but have yet to hear back.