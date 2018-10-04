Custody disputes, family separation to be handled outside courts under new law

Legislation introduced Tuesday will make it mandatory for most common-law partners in Manitoba to deal with disagreements using a new dispute resolution service rather than the courts as part of a three-year pilot project.

"Our government is committed to making a difference in the lives of Manitobans by modernizing our family law system to make it less complex, less adversarial and less damaging for families and children," Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said Tuesday.

Bill 9, the Family Law Modernization Act, is the first of its kind in Canada to mandate an out-of-court dispute resolution service for common-law partners and the first to make recommendations resulting from the dispute resolution service as binding as court orders, Justice Department officials said.

Married couples in Manitoba wishing to divorce will have the option of either using the new resolution service or proceeding under the federal Divorce Act.

The Family Law Modernization Act contains six parts that make changes to several laws in the province, including the Child Support Service Act and the Arbitration Act.

The law also will create a three-year pilot project to test a new dispute resolution model, which will include the creation of a Family Dispute Resolution Service expected to launch in early 2020, a government news release says.

Parents may be able to resolve many child support issues out of court as early as fall 2019.

Using the Family Dispute Resolution Service will be mandatory for most common-law partners when resolving issues such as child custody disputes, division of property and sorting out child and common-law spousal support. Any recommendation the service makes will carry the same weight as a court order if no objection is made within 35 days.

Common-law partners with court orders relating to domestic violence or couples who have already begun divorce proceedings under the federal Divorce Act will be exempt from using the dispute resolution service.

The family law reform committee recommended such a pilot project in June 2018 to develop faster and less adversarial dispute resolution. The current system has long been criticized for being costly, prolonged and creating animosity between separating couples.

The government expects thousands of matters that currently must be processed at court to be resolved out of court under the new law. Officials estimate 3,000 to 5,000 couples divorce or separate every year.