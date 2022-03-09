Child, spousal support disputes could be settled out of court under new Manitoba legislation

New legislation introduced Wednesday would allow disputes around child and spousal support in Manitoba to be dealt with out of court, and also provide more clarity around the rights and responsibilities of families that are separating, according to the province.

If passed, Bill 17 would replace the current Family Maintenance Act with two acts, a provincial news release says.

The Family Law Act would govern the rights and duties of family members who are separating, and the Family Support Enforcement Act would deal with the enforcement of support obligations.

The latter would mean issues around support payments would not always have to go back to court if the two parties can come to an agreement, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen told reporters at the legislature on Wednesday.

For example, there may be situations where an individual can't make support payments because they lost their job, and the parties can work it out themselves, he said.

"It's about trying to … as much as we can, move these matters out of court."

Meanwhile, the Family Law Act would deal with issues around parental responsibilities, parenting time and decision-making responsibility.

The Progressive Conservative government says the newly introduced legislation is part of its efforts to modernize family law in the province.

In 2019, it passed the Family Law Modernization Act, which mandated that common-law partners go through an out-of-court dispute resolution service before going before a judge.