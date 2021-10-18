Families worry about staffing shortages at southern Manitoba care homes

Bill Tiessen is a bookkeeper by trade, but he might end up trading in his calculator for a laundry basket or meal tray.

His father David Tiessen, 88, lives at Tabor Home in Morden, Man., where concerns about unvaccinated staff possibly refusing to get tested for COVID-19 prompted management to send a letter to families last week, asking for help if they are short-staffed when a get-vaccinated-or-get-tested employment requirement begins on Monday.

"It was a bit shocking, in terms of hearing it directly from an official source like that," Bill Tiessen, David's son, told CBC News of the letter he received.

As of Monday, any unvaccinated Manitoba provincial employees working in health care, long-term care, schools, daycares, in emergency services and with vulnerable populations will be required to submit to COVID-19 testing every 48 hours.

There are concerns workers might choose to forgo required testing and instead stay home without pay, especially in parts of the Southern Health region, where some areas have very low vaccination rates.

Tabor Home's Oct. 14 letter details contingency plans that encourage family members to help care for their loved ones in the event of a staffing shortage.

Salem Home in Winkler, about 10 kilometres east of Morden, sent out a similar letter on Oct. 12.

"Knowing that the vaccination rates and uptake in that area are among the lowest in the province, I don't think we were surprised that it would filter through to front-line health care," Bill Tiessen said.

"But to realize that it was going to impact our loved one's care I think is a bit of a wake-up call."

Winkler and the rural municipality of Stanley, which surrounds Winkler and Morden, had vaccination rates of 42.9 and 24.8 per cent, respectively, as of Friday. The area is about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

More than 29,700 out of 42,000 health-care workers in the province had indicated they were vaccinated as of Friday, Shared Health said. About 1,800 weren't vaccinated.

More than 10,000 had not yet declared their vaccination status as of Friday.

Bill Tiessen wonders about the planning done before loved ones were asked to take care of — or even take home — care-home residents if staffing levels at Tabor Home aren't adequate to give basic care.

"Giving us a heads up four or five days in advance of potentially having to take some significant responsibilities, in terms of caring for our parents, our loved ones, that's cutting it a little short."

Tiessen, who lives about 60 km from Morden in Crystal City, and his siblings, who live in Winnipeg, already had conversations about going to Tabor Home to help their father.

He is fortunate his profession allows him the time to help out his dad, who "is pretty high needs in terms of care," whether it's to do a load of laundry or feed him.

"We are more than willing to do what needs to be done now that we are where we are. We are not going to solve this problem at the snap of a finger and if it turns out [Monday] that 20 per cent of the staff at Tabor aren't able to be working … those are the shifts that will have to be filled [by us]," Tiessen said.

Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of the national seniors' advocacy group CanAge, said Manitoba care homes were short-staffed before the pandemic, and many employees have taken a leave of absence or switched jobs entirely due to exhaustion.

"It's not necessarily the vaccine mandate that is inherently the problem here, but fundamentally, it is the personal care home's responsibility to staff themselves appropriately, and if they cannot, it's the government's responsibility to step in with emergency services," Tamblyn Watts said.

"So I don't know why that's not happening now."

Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of the national seniors’ advocacy group CanAge, says Manitoba care homes were short-staffed before the pandemic. (CBC)

The potential scenario is "shocking, it's terrible and it's frightening," Tamblyn Watts said.

Tiessen already felt before the pandemic that his father wasn't receiving enough "stimulation and activity that would keep him as good as he could be cognitively."

He wants those who have been hired to look after his elderly father to show a little compassion, he said.

"For those who are most vulnerable, such as the people who are in our personal care homes and in our hospitals, I can't wrap my head … this idea that the right to not have a vaccine should not come with some personal responsibility and consequences," Tiessen said.

"And if your job involves looking after those people and you're not even willing to take a second option, which is testing, I have a tough time coming up with a good reason that those people should be able to continue offering that service."