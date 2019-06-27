Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg man charged with falsely accusing coworker of plans to bomb pipeline: RCMP

A Winnipeg man, 37, has been charged with public mischief and other offences after he allegedly falsely accused a coworker of planning to bomb a pipeline in the Winkler and Morden, Man., area.

Probe involving RCMP national security section results in public mischief charges

Bryce Hoye · CBC News ·
An investigation into a Winnipeg man has resulted in mischief charges after RCMP allege he made false accusations about a coworker plotting to bomb a pipeline near Morden and Winkler, Man. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In October 2018, the man allegedly told his manager that he had overheard a coworker at an energy company threaten to bomb a pipeline in the Morden and Winkler area.

RCMP said the pipeline was immediately shut down as a precaution and its explosive disposal and dog services units investigated. They conducted a search but couldn't find anything of concern and the pipeline was deemed safe.

The investigation escalated over the coming months, with the RCMP's national security section teaming up with the local Morden RCMP detachment.

Investigators determined the original claim was false. They arrested a 37-year-old man on July 7.

In addition to public mischief, the man has been charged with two counts of mischief over $5,000.

It's unclear which energy company employed the man, who is expected in court next month.

