Winnipeg man charged with falsely accusing coworker of plans to bomb pipeline: RCMP

A Winnipeg man has been charged with public mischief after falsely accusing a coworker of planning to bomb a pipeline in southern Manitoba, RCMP say.

In October 2018, the man allegedly told his manager that he had overheard a coworker at an energy company threaten to bomb a pipeline in the Morden and Winkler area.

RCMP said the pipeline was immediately shut down as a precaution and its explosive disposal and dog services units investigated. They conducted a search but couldn't find anything of concern and the pipeline was deemed safe.

The investigation escalated over the coming months, with the RCMP's national security section teaming up with the local Morden RCMP detachment.

Investigators determined the original claim was false. They arrested a 37-year-old man on July 7.

In addition to public mischief, the man has been charged with two counts of mischief over $5,000.

It's unclear which energy company employed the man, who is expected in court next month.