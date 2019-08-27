Fallen trees, flooded basements across Winnipeg after Sunday storms
Overall damage from the storms considered low, city says
City crews dealt with flooding and fallen trees Monday after heavy rains hit Winnipeg Sunday night.
Crews worked until 3:30 a.m. Monday and throughout the day, responding to calls about weather-related damage after multiple storms moved across southern Manitoba, prompting rainfall warnings in some parts of the province.
Overall, the number of tree-related calls and tree damage caused by the storm was considered low, a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said in an email statement.
In one instance, a tree on Gertrude Avenue was hit by lightning. City crews also picked up 22 fallen trees, 23 split trees, and responded to 17 reports of fallen tree limbs.
Streets and basements flooded as a result of the storm, although the city's combined sewer system didn't experience any significant operational issues, the spokesperson said.
The city also cleared 40 plugged catch basins. A dozen homes experienced sewer backups — seven with clean water and five with raw sewage coming up.
One basement flooded with overland water, the city said.
