'She didn't deserve what happened,' boyfriend says of woman found dead at Salvation Army

A woman who was killed near the downtown shelter where she lived was a bubbly and thoughtful person who wanted to be a change-maker on safety concerns in Winnipeg's core area, a loved one says.

"She pushed for a better life for all of us," said Falin Johnston's boyfriend, who goes by the name Bear. "She didn't deserve what happened to her — she was the nicest girl in the world."

Johnston, 28, was found dead inside the Salvation Army Centre of Hope at Main Street and Henry Avenue on the morning of June 26. Paramedics were called there for a medical incident, police have said.

While she was found inside, shelter officials told CBC previously that she was assaulted just outside of the shelter.

She'd been living at the Salvation Army since around August 2022, Bear said.

Police said an autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Johnston was assaulted numerous times in the period leading up to her death, Bear told CBC News in an interview outside the shelter on Sunday.

CBC spoke to several people living at the Salvation Army who said multiple people were involved in the assaults and there were many witnesses outside.

"It's hit a lot of us very hard," Bear said. "Things just happen down here so fast. It's a hard life down here."

Johnston was undergoing chemotherapy and had physical limitations, Bear said.

Despite them, she was "so nice to people, so bubbly, so smart," he said.

Falin Johnston's boyfriend, who goes by the name Bear, says she wanted to see safety changes around the Salvation Army shelter where she was living at the time she died. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

She was vocal about wanting to see safety changes in and around the shelter and had a list of improvements that could be made, Bear said.

"There's definitely change that needs to be happening down here. People call it no man's land. Nobody cares what happens to them," he said.

"A lot of people view [it] like they're sent here to die, and unfortunately, that was one of the situations that happened with her."

People afraid to step in

Johnston saw Bear was not just an angry man incapable of getting back on his feet, he said.

"She saw the good in me," he said.

Johnston spoke with CBC reporter Emily Brass in December for a story about the vulnerabliity of women struggling to find housing, given the city's lack of shelter space specifically for them. Johnston said then that she felt "really safe" being on the all-women floor at Salvation Army.

Clients of the Salvation Army shelter say there's a fearful atmosphere right outside the downtown facility's doors. (Thomas Asselin/Radio-Canada)

Residents of the shelter spoke of a volatile atmosphere right outside its doors and a culture of fear when it comes to standing up for others.

"There's no security here," said Blair Mitchell, who has lived at the Sally Ann for more than a year. "It's just open game. As soon as you're on the sidewalk, you're on your own."

Winnipeg police said Rebecca Marina Flett, 40, is wanted in connection with Johnston's death.

Police described Flett as five feet, four inches tall and about 160 pounds, with a medium build and long brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Flett's whereabouts or about Johnston's death is asked to call the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).