Falcon Lake man, 77, killed in crash off Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP

A 77-year-old-man from Falcon Lake is dead following a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release.

On January 27, 2022, at approximately 12:10 pm, Falcon Beach RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision just off Highway 1, on the exit ramp to Falcon Lake, which is about 130 km east of Winnipeg.

A truck with a hydraulic crane for logging was attempting to go under the overpass when it collided with the overpass, causing it to come to an abrupt stop, per the release.

A driver in the vehicle following the truck pulled over, called 911 and checked on the driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck.

CPR was performed on the man after RCMP and emergency personnel arrived, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

Falcon Beach RCMP and the forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

