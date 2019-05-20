'It's tinder dry out here': Wildfire threatens ranch near Falcon Beach

A wildfire threatened a ranch in the Whiteshell area Monday afternoon but water bombers have it under control.

The blaze broke out around 2:30 p.m. near the Falcon Beach Ranch.

Southeast Whiteshell Fire and Rescue Service Chief Bruce Morrison said the cause of the wildfire isn't clear. What is clear is that it started quickly, between the pipeline and a hiking trail.

"It started growing quite rapidly, because it's still tinder dry out here," he said.

They were prepared to defend the ranch, but Morrison said he called the provincial Wildfire Program in Lac du Bonnet, which sent water bombers. With their help, by 3:30 p.m. the fire was under control. No structures were damaged.

"And it all turned out well," he said. Wildfire crews remain on scene to address any hot spots, he said.

A spokesperson for the province said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It's the second wildfire in the area this week; the first was near Ingolf, Ont. on May 14. Southeast Whiteshell Fire Department crews and Manitoba water bombers assisted, he said.

Morrison says it could be a bad year for wildfires.

"Everything's starting to green up a bit, but if you walk anywhere in the bush, the ground is still crunching under your feet. So we need a lot more rain yet," he said. "If we don't see significant rain, it could be ... a dry one."

