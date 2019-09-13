Winnipeg police will use FaceTime to investigate break-ins

The Winnipeg Police Service is launching a pilot project that will let officers connect with victims of break-ins through online video platforms like FaceTime and Google Duo.

The technology will allow police to do a virtual walk-through of the scene to determine whether additional resources, such as investigative and forensic officers, should be sent out.

The WPS believes it is the first police agency in North America — and perhaps the world — to test such a system.

A demonstration can be viewed here.

Police hope to reduce response times for such crimes, noting there are more than 6,000 break-and-enters in the city every year.

Police want the public to know the reporting person is under no obligation to consent to a virtual assessment and the video will not be recorded or retained. (Winnipeg Police Service/YouTube)

When someone phones in to report a break-in, the officer will ask the caller to consent to a real-time video assessment. If consent is granted, officers will connect via mobile device with the victim, who will walk through the scene.

