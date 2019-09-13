Winnipeg police will use FaceTime to investigate break-ins
WPS believes it is 1st police agency in North America — and perhaps the world — to test such a system
The Winnipeg Police Service is launching a pilot project that will let officers connect with victims of break-ins through online video platforms like FaceTime and Google Duo.
The technology will allow police to do a virtual walk-through of the scene to determine whether additional resources, such as investigative and forensic officers, should be sent out.
The WPS believes it is the first police agency in North America — and perhaps the world — to test such a system.
A demonstration can be viewed here.
Police hope to reduce response times for such crimes, noting there are more than 6,000 break-and-enters in the city every year.
When someone phones in to report a break-in, the officer will ask the caller to consent to a real-time video assessment. If consent is granted, officers will connect via mobile device with the victim, who will walk through the scene.
Police want the public to know the reporting person is under no obligation to consent to a virtual assessment and the video will not be recorded or retained in any way.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.