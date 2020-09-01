Masks now mandatory for all on board Manitoba school buses, and in hospitals and health centres

Everybody on board Manitoba school buses will have to wear a non-medical mask, regardless of age, the province announced Tuesday.

"As students prepare to return to school, masks will be required on all school buses as passengers may be in close proximity for extended periods of time with no ability to physically distance from each other," the province said in a news release.

Earlier this month, Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, announced masks would be mandatory on buses for Grade 4 and up, as well as in schools when students in those grades can't physically distance.

This new announcement is taking that rule a step further, calling for drivers, students in any grade and any other passengers on the bus to mask up.

As of Tuesday, it's also mandatory for all visitors entering hospitals or health centres in Manitoba to wear a non-medical face mask.

That includes outpatients attending appointments at clinics within hospitals and health centres throughout the province.

While the rule doesn't include primary care clinics or other locations offering health services, the province says Manitobans are still "strongly encouraged" to wear a non-medical mask.