Masks mandatory on Winnipeg Transit buses, in city buildings starting Saturday

Face masks will be mandatory on Winnipeg Transit buses starting Saturday, the city says in a news release.

Masks will also be required for people using Winnipeg Transit Plus or going into any city-run facilities.

Those sites include city hall, recreation and leisure facilities, libraries and administrative buildings.

People not wearing masks while taking the bus could face a $100 fine for not following the new rules, though the city's primary focus will be on educating people, not punishing them, the news release says.

Employees will tell people who come into those spaces without masks that they are required to wear one, but people will not be denied service for refusing to wear one, the release says. The city also noted there are reasons some people may not be able to wear masks, and asked people not to judge those not wearing one.

If widespread non-compliance becomes an issue, the city may bring in enforcement measures, the release says, though it does not specify what that could look like.

"As we approach the fall season and children are returning back to school, higher volumes of people are expected on Winnipeg Transit and in City of Winnipeg facilities, and with those higher volumes of people, it will be increasingly difficult to maintain physical distancing," Mayor Brian Bowman said in the release.

"I hope to see Winnipeggers embrace this new measure and continue to support each other as we've seen throughout the pandemic."

The city had previously asked bus riders to wear masks while on board, but didn't make it mandatory until now.

A petition demanding the city mandate masks on its buses gathered more than 3,000 signatures since launching Monday.

And on Friday morning, a council seminar on non-medical mask use fuelled speculation the new policy was on the way.

WATCH | People in Winnipeg say what they think of wearing masks on the bus:

The City of Winnipeg says face masks will be mandatory in all city-run spaces, including on buses, starting Saturday. 0:46

City administration is asking for council approval of an over-expenditure of $325,000 to buy masks to give out to people who don't have their own.

That request is in a report that will be considered at an emergency council meeting on Monday. The request also includes costs to run a public awareness campaign.

Single-use, disposable face masks will be available for a limited time at public, city-run sites where masks are required, the release says.

A limited number of masks are already available for transit riders at Winnipeg Transit kiosks and city libraries during regular hours, the release says. Masks are also available at some city-run facilities where they will be required starting Saturday.

More masks could be made available if the requested over-expenditure is approved.

If council approves the extra expenses, the province will be asked for funding, since buying masks "is related to a public health and safety concern," the release says.

The city plans to hand out masks for roughly two weeks or until supplies run out.

The public service is asking specifically that the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service be allowed the over-expenditure. It will include up to $75,000 for the public awareness campaign and to buy masks for city employees, and up to $250,000 to buy masks for people using city facilities, including Winnipeg Transit.

The change in policy was considered in the context of an increasing number of cases in the community, the news release says.

"We're asking Winnipeggers visiting our facilities and using public transit to do their part and wear a face mask to protect our most vulnerable residents," said Jason Shaw, manager of the city's emergency operations centre.

The new rules are within the chief administrative officer's existing authority, as well as that of the director of Winnipeg Transit, the release says.