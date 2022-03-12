Her business is beauty and she doesn't fear anti-mask beast
Winkler, Man., business owner says she's keeping mask rules once provincial restrictions are lifted Tuesday
Megan Franklin is joking — sort of — about taking bets on how many hate messages she'll get after the province lifts its indoor mask mandate Tuesday.
Franklin isn't doing away with face coverings at Frank + Olive, the wellness studio she owns in Winkler. It might be the only business in town making that choice, as she believes was the case last August when the mandate was lifted briefly by health officials.
