Manitoba optometrists, eye doctors endorse bill that would ban eyeball tattooing

Organizations representing Manitoba optometrists and eye doctors say they stand behind proposed new legislation that would ban cosmetic eye tattooing in the province.

The Manitoba Association of Optometrists and the Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba issued a news release Tuesday in support of the bill, which would prohibit scleral tattooing — tattooing on the white of the eye — and eye jewelry insertion.

The bill was introduced by Progressive Conservative MLA Scott Johnston (St. James) on Thursday.

"The process of scleral tattooing and implantation of eye jewelry involves injecting dye or inserting an object between the conjunctiva and scleral layers of the eye," the release says. "The thickness of these two layers combined is less than one [millimetre], making it very challenging and risky."

Potential complications from eye tattooing gained international attention in 2017 when an Ottawa woman, Catt Gallinger, was left with severe inflammation and partial vision loss after her tattoo.

Ontario banned cosmetic eye tattoos in December 2017 after the incident made headlines.

If passed, the Manitoba ban would only apply to cosmetic procedures.

'I definitely would never, ever do' eye tattoos: Artist

Jody Gillies, owner of Odin's Eye Tattoo in Winnipeg, said she supported the ban as well.

She's been tattooing in Winnipeg for 25 years, and said she's had one client request an eye tattoo. She refused.

"There's just no way. I think that there's not enough information on inks and different types of procedures to do something like that safely," she said.

"It's something that I definitely would never, ever do on a client, no matter how much they've asked me."

She said she's heard of it being done, but she believes there are too many unknowns to do it safely.

"There's just so much risk involved," she said. "And I would not want to be responsible for … somebody losing their eyes."