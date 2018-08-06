Temperatures expected to soar in southern Manitoba later this week

Crank up the AC, folks, it's gonna be a hot few days.

Southern Manitoba is expected to experience a prolonged period of "extreme heat" later this week, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for all of southern Manitoba Monday morning.

Starting Tuesday, many locations will see a four to five day stretch of daytime highs of 30 C or higher, while overnight lows are expected to be over 15 C.

On this holiday Monday, sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 23 C. With the humidity, it may feel more like 25 C. Tonight, conditions are expected to be clear with low of 13 C.

You can see if your area is affected by checking Environment Canada's public alerts here.