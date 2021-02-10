It's still extremely cold in Manitoba Wednesday, with weather warnings blanketing most of province

Another day, another round of frigid temperatures in Manitoba.

Extreme cold warnings are still in effect for most of the province.

Winds of 10 to 20 km/h combined with temperatures below –25 C will make it feel like it's between –40 and –50, Environment Canada says.

This bitter cold is expected to drag on into the early half of next week.

Even the warmest part of Manitoba is still frigid.

The province's "hot spot" as of 7 a.m. Wednesday was in Emerson, at about –25 C, Environment Canada says.

The coldest part of the province was Thompson, at –45 C (before wind chill is factored in).

No part of the province has been spared from this cold snap, Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Carlson said.

"It is cold from top to bottom within the province," he said.

In fact, parts of Nunavut are actually warmer than we are right now. In Coral Harbour, along Hudson Bay, temperatures were around –10 C Wednesday morning, Carlson said.