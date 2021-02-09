Extremely cold weather continues to grip Manitoba

It's another extremely cold day in Manitoba this Tuesday.

Cold weather warnings are still in effect for most of northern and southern Manitoba, as an Arctic ridge of high pressure has brought a frigid air mass to settle over the Prairies.

Winds of 10 km/h to 20 km/h will make it feel like –40 or colder. In northern Manitoba, it will likely feel between –45 to –50 with the wind chill.

These temperatures are expected to last most of the week.

Winnipeg can expect a high of –22 C, with wind chill values of –39 in the morning and –33 in the afternoon.

Similar temperatures are forecast for other parts of the province. In Brandon, the high for Tuesday is expected to be –23 C, with wind chill values of –43 in the morning and –34 in the afternoon.