Extremely cold temperatures continue in Manitoba, as weather warnings issued for most of province

A cold snap plunging Manitoba into what will feel like –40 will continue for another day.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for the southern half of Manitoba.

Temperatures in the –30s are forecast along with winds of 10 to 15 km/h, which will produce extreme cold wind chills of –40 or colder Tuesday morning.

It's expected to feel slightly warmer this afternoon, but some regions may experience extreme cold again in the evening into Wednesday morning.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for southern Manitoba on Tuesday. (Environment Canada)

These extremely cold temperatures mean frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes, CBC meteorologist John Sauder said.

"This is dangerously cold weather. Please take it seriously and cover up exposed skin when spending even a short period of time outside," Sauder wrote in his daily weather journal.

When it's this cold, frostbite can happen within minutes, CBC meteorologist John Sauder says. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The cold snap is expected to last for the next couple of days, Sauder said.

"After that, we get back to seasonal (or warmer) weather and even some more snow on the weekend."

Frigid cold temperatures mean some people woke up to find their car would not start Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for CAA Manitoba said the wait to get a boost was 45 minutes as of 7:30 a.m.

Shelters fill up

As temperatures plunged, the Salvation Army Booth Centre in Winnipeg was completely full Monday night and even had to turn a couple of people away, said Kristen Burridge, the centre's director of addictions, emergency and transitional care.

Pre-COVID, the shelter would fit about 30 people on mats in its emergency shelter space, plus 10 people in its dormitory beds. They would also try to find space for extra people wherever they could, Burridge said.

They're still able to fit 10 people into their dorm room, but the space in their emergency shelter has been cut in half due to social distancing requirements, she said.

"I mean, we used to have some double occupancy in some of our rooms at some point and, you know, we aren't able to even do that. Everything is single occupancy, everything is socially distanced," she said.

"So to create more space in a building where you're already having to put these measures in place, it's virtually impossible."