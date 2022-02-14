Extreme cold grips northern Manitoba

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for northern Manitoba on Monday with temperatures in the –35 C range expected.

Environment Canada said wind gusts up to 30 kilometre an hour could produce wind chill values of –50 or colder through the north.

The warnings were in effect for the following places as of 6 a.m.:

Brochet.

Churchill.

Gillam.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, Pukatawagan.

Shamattawa.

Tadoule Lake.

Thompson, Nelson House, Split Lake.

York.

Conditions are expected to improve through the morning.

Extreme cold brings a heightened risk of frostbite. Environment Canada warns people to be mindful of cold-related symptoms, including muscle pain, weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, and numbness or discolouration of the fingers or toes.

More from CBC Manitoba: