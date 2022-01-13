Extreme cold warnings in place in northern Manitoba, while snow expected in southwest corner
A period of very cold winds are expected in most of northern Manitoba Wednesday evening, which may make it feel as cold as –50 C in some areas, Environment Canada says.
The weather agency has issued extreme cold warnings for the following communities:
- Churchill
- Brochet
- Gillam
- Island Lake - Oxford House - Gods Lake
- Lynn Lake - Leaf Rapids - Pukatawagan
- Shamattawa
- Tadoule Lake
- Thompson - Nelson House - Split Lake
- York
It's expected to get warmer in these areas starting Thursday morning.
In addition, about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in the southwest corner of Manitoba Thursday, prompting snowfall warnings for that part of the province.