Brrr! Extreme cold warnings continue for parts of Manitoba

Parts of Manitoba continue to be under winter weather warnings as frigid temperatures persist.

Western Manitoba, the Interlake and the area around The Pas and Flin Flon are all under an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada.

Temperatures in the –30s combined with winds up 10 to 15 km/h will make it feel like it's –40 or colder in these areas.

When it's that cold, frostbite can happen in minutes, Environment Canada warns.

These parts of Manitoba are under extreme cold weather warnings from Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)

These conditions could last into Tuesday.

The weather agency first issued weather warnings for these areas over the weekend.

There is no weather warning for the Winnipeg area, but it's still very cold, even for Winnipeg.

A high of –23 C is expected on Monday. With the wind chill, it's forecast to feel like –35.

The extreme weather conditions are expected to break by Thursday, Environment Canada says.

