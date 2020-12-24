Extreme cold warnings grip southern, northern Manitoba

Manitoba dodged a blizzard but has been plunged into the deep freeze.

One day after her potentially significant winter blast become more of a windy bust, Mother Nature has played a new hand, putting much of southern and northern Manitoba under extreme cold warnings Thursday morning.

Biting wind chills of –45 are cutting through the north while the south is feeling more like –40.

The central part of the province has no warnings, despite wind chills around –35.

The extreme chill is only temporary, however.

A warm front will pass through the province later on Thursday, bringing an about-face and above normal temperatures for Christmas Day, according to Environment Canada.

Friday's highs around the south are forecast to be between –3 C and –5 C, followed by a stretch of normal daytime highs for this time of year, around –12 C.

The warm reprieve will also reach up the the north, where highs will be in the range of –8 C to –11 C before settling into something closer to the normal high of –20 C.