Extreme cold warnings continue for most of Manitoba

The majority of the province, save for the southeast and the Island Lakes region, remain under extreme cold warnings Friday.

The same Arctic ridge of high pressure responsible for warnings in recent days continues to bring frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chill.

Wind chill in the –40 to –45 range is expected in the south and centre of the province, and –45 to –50 in the north.

Temperatures were around –30 C early in the morning for much of the south, while parts of central and northern Manitoba sat around –32 C and –35 C.

Conditions are forecast to gradually improve through the day, Environment Canada says, but people in the north can expect a return of the wind by later in the evening that could stretch into Sunday.

Extreme cold brings a risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Manitobans are asked to be mindful of cold-induced symptoms such as shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in the fingers and toes.

The following areas are under an extreme cold warning:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Brochet.

Churchill.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake.

Gillam.

Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Norway House, Cross Lake, Wabowden.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Shamattawa.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Tadoule Lake.

The Pas, Wanless, Westray, ClearwaterLake Provincial Park.

Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.

Virden and Souris.

Winnipeg.

York.