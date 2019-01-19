Skip to Main Content
It really is that cold: Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for Manitoba

It really is that cold: Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for Manitoba

Almost all of the province of Manitoba is under an extreme cold weather warning this morning

Wind chill expected to make it feel like -40 C

CBC News ·
Extremely cold temperatures in the forecast Saturday prompted Environment Canada to issue a weather warning for almost all of Manitoba. (Trevor Brine/CBC )

Almost all of the province of Manitoba is under an extreme cold weather warning this morning. 

According to Environment Canada all but a small, southwest corner of the province near Boissevain and Melita are affected by the weather warning, which says the wind chill is expected to make it feel like -40 C again this morning.

In the northern half of the province, wind chill values could reach between - 40 C and - 50 C, the weather agency says. 

Temperatures are supposed to become more moderate later in the day for southern areas, but get extremely cold again by the evening. 

Somewhat warmer temperatures are expected by Monday, according to Environment Canada. 

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us