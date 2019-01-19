It really is that cold: Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for Manitoba

Almost all of the province of Manitoba is under an extreme cold weather warning this morning.

According to Environment Canada all but a small, southwest corner of the province near Boissevain and Melita are affected by the weather warning, which says the wind chill is expected to make it feel like -40 C again this morning.

In the northern half of the province, wind chill values could reach between - 40 C and - 50 C, the weather agency says.

Temperatures are supposed to become more moderate later in the day for southern areas, but get extremely cold again by the evening.

Somewhat warmer temperatures are expected by Monday, according to Environment Canada.

