Extreme cold warning issued for Dauphin, surrounding area in western Manitoba

Several Manitoba communities close to the Saskatchewan border are expected to get hit with frigid temperatures Monday.

An Arctic ridge of high pressure was forecast to bring winds up to 20 kilometres per hour and wind chill values of –40 in the morning.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for the following communities and rural municipalities:

Gilbert Plains, including Ashville.

Grandview, including Valley River First Nation.

Mossey River, including Winnipegosis and Fork River.

Ethelbert, including Garland.

Roblin, including Makaroff, Shortdale and Bield.

Russell-Binscarth, including Gambler First Nation.

Dauphin, including Sifton and Valley River.

Lakeshore, including Ochre River and Makinak.

Lakeshore, including Rorketon and Toutes Aides.

Riding Mountain West, including Asessippi Provincial Park.

Conditions could improve in the afternoon, Environment Canada said.

More information about the warning is available on the Environment Canada website.