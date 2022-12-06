Extreme cold warnings issued for all of southern, central Manitoba

All of southern and central Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning for Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning, Environment Canada says.

A high-pressure system is moving into the southern Prairies, causing clear skies and ushering in cold arctic air, the weather agency says.

Most regions in central and southern parts of the province, including the city of Winnipeg, are expected to experience wind chill in the –40 to –45 range.

Conditions will improve by Wednesday afternoon, as relatively warmer air begins to move into the southern Prairies, according to Environment Canada.

A graphic shows areas under the extreme cold warning. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

As of Tuesday afternoon, the following areas were under extreme cold warnings:

Winnipeg.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage and Snow Lake.

Grand Rapidds and Waterhen.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The Pas, Wanless, Westray and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Virden and Souris.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Extreme cold brings an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, Manitoba Health warns. Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and people who are homeless are at even greater risk.

Environment Canada advises watching out for cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.