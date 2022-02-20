Extreme cold warnings blanket northern Manitoba

Extreme cold warnings are in place for Manitoba's entire northern half.

Environment Canada announced those warnings on Saturday afternoon.

A cold, Arctic air mass will move over northern Manitoba overnight and stay for several days, bringing with it an extended period of extreme wind chills.

Wind chill values between –45 and –55 are expected to persist over the region until the middle of next week.

While there will be slight moderation during the day, the extreme wind chill is expected to return overnight for the next several nights, the weather agency said.