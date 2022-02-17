Extreme cold warnings continue for most of Manitoba

Extreme cold warnings issued Wednesday remain in effect for most of Manitoba on Thursday morning due to biting winds.

Throughout areas where Environment Canada says extreme cold warnings are in effect, temperatures ranged between –32 C and –36 C as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

Wind chill between –45 to –50 is expected in areas of the north and northwest of the province. In Winnipeg and parts of the south early in the morning, wind chill was in the –40 range.

Environment Canada forecasts conditions will improve by the afternoon in the south. Winds will die down in the north through the day as well, but return in the evening.

Extreme cold warnings bring an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

The following areas are covered by the extreme cold warning: