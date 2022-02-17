Extreme cold warnings continue for most of Manitoba
Frigid temperatures forecast to ease by Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada says
Extreme cold warnings issued Wednesday remain in effect for most of Manitoba on Thursday morning due to biting winds.
Throughout areas where Environment Canada says extreme cold warnings are in effect, temperatures ranged between –32 C and –36 C as of 6 a.m. Thursday.
Wind chill between –45 to –50 is expected in areas of the north and northwest of the province. In Winnipeg and parts of the south early in the morning, wind chill was in the –40 range.
Environment Canada forecasts conditions will improve by the afternoon in the south. Winds will die down in the north through the day as well, but return in the evening.
Extreme cold warnings bring an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
The following areas are covered by the extreme cold warning:
- City of Winnipeg.
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- Brochet.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.
- Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Tadoule Lake.
- Virden and Souris.