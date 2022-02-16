Extreme cold warning issued for most of Manitoba
Don't put away your parka. Environment Canada issued another extreme cold warning for most of Manitoba on Wednesday.
Frigid temperatures forecast to ease by Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada issued another extreme cold warning for most of Manitoba on Wednesday, encompassing most of the province.
A period of very cold temperatures, and even colder wind chills is expected, the weather agency says.
The warning is set to end by Thursday afternoon as temperatures ease.
Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.
The following areas are covered by the warning:
- City of Winnipeg.
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.
- Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.
- Brochet.
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Gillam.
- Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.
- Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Poplar River.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
- Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.
- Shamattawa.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Tadoule Lake.
- Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.
- Virden and Souris.