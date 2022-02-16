Extreme cold warning issued for most of Manitoba

Don't put away your parka.

Environment Canada issued another extreme cold warning for most of Manitoba on Wednesday, encompassing most of the province.

A period of very cold temperatures, and even colder wind chills is expected, the weather agency says.

The warning is set to end by Thursday afternoon as temperatures ease.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

The following areas are covered by the warning: