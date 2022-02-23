Most of Manitoba faces extreme cold warnings again Wednesday

Most of Manitoba is gripped by bitterly cold temperatures and biting winds for yet another day.

Manitobans faced extreme cold warnings on Wednesday, except for the northeast of the province, including Churchill, and a band of regions in the centre of the province, including The Pas and Flin Flon and east to the Manitoba-Ontario border.

The warnings are a product of an Arctic air mass forecast to keep extreme wind chill blowing through Manitoba for the next couple of days, Environment Canada forecasts.

In places where the warnings are in effect in the north, including Thompson and Lynn Lake, temperatures hovered around –33 C early Wednesday, with wind chill expected in the –45 range and winds gusting up to 15 kilometres an hour.

Temperatures in the south hovered between –30 C and –34 C as of 6 a.m., with expected wind chill values in the –40 and –45 range.

The following highways were closed due to poor driving conditions:

Highway 1 (Trans-Canada), from Griswold to the Saskatchewan border.

Highway 1, westbound lanes, from Brandon to Griswold.

Highway 2, from Highway 10 to Highway 342.

Highway 5, from PR 253 to Road 36 North.

Highway 10, from Highway 3 to the south junction with Highway 2.

Conditions should improve through the day but Environment Canada anticipates temperatures will drop again in the evening.

The following areas are under extreme cold warnings:

Winnipeg.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Brochet.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Gillam.

Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Shamattawa.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Tadoule Lake.

Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.

Virden and Souris.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Extreme cold warnings bring an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and the homeless are at even greater risk.

Environment Canada warns Manitobans to keep an eye on cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.