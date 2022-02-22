Extreme cold warnings continue for most of Manitoba

Frigid temperatures over the long weekend continue on Tuesday with extreme cold warnings in effect for most of Manitoba.

Aside from the far north and a few pockets along the east and west of the province, the warnings were extended for most of the province again early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures were between –30 C and –34 C through much of the south as of 6 a.m., with wind chill in the low to mid –40s. Meanwhile regions further north including Thompson and Norway House experienced temperatures between –37 C and –41 C, with wind chill in the –45 to –50 range.

The conditions led to the closure of several highway stretches early Tuesday, including:

Highway 2, from Highway 21 to Highway 342.

Highway 18, from Highway 2 to Highway 23.

Highway 23, from Highway 18 to Highway 21.

The bitter cold is a result of an Arctic air mass that is expected to hang over Manitoba for the next few days, Environment Canada says.

Wind chill is forecast to die down somewhat through the morning Tuesday before returning in the evening.

The following areas are under extreme cold warnings:

City of Winnipeg.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein, Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake.

Gillam.

Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Shamattawa.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Thompson, Nelson House, Split Lake.

Virden and Souris.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Extreme cold warnings bring an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada warns Manitobans to keep an eye on cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.