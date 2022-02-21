All Manitoba, save for southeast sliver, under extreme cold warning

Manitobans hoping for respite from the extreme cold that has gripped the province so much this winter will have to wait — and shiver — a while longer.

A bitterly cold arctic air mass has enveloped almost the entire province, and expected to remain in place for the next several days, resulting in a extended period of extreme wind chills.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings everywhere in the province but a small corner in the southeast.

Daily high temperatures will range between –20 C and –30 C for much of Manitoba but extreme wind chill values will range from –40 to –45 in the south to –50 to –55. At that range, frostbite will occur in minutes on any exposed skin.

There will be slight moderation during the day, however extreme wind chills will return overnight, the weather agency says in its warning.

On the positive side, the days are expected to be sunny. So Manitobans will get a break from all of the blizzards and shoveling that has burdened them.

In Winnipeg, the highs are forecast to hover around –23 C until the weekend, when they will ease up to between –11 C and –16 C.

The overnight lows will likely be between –29 C and –33 C.

The normal high for this time of year is –6 C and the normal overnight low is –17 C.