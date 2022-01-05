Extreme cold warnings persist, wind chill of –40 or colder expected for much of Manitoba

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for much of Manitoba as temperatures plunge and wind chill is expected to make it feel like –40 or colder in some parts of the province.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings on Wednesday for much of eastern, central, southern and western Manitoba, as well as parts of the north, after issuing similar warnings for some areas on Tuesday.

The conditions are a result of cold Arctic air flowing into Manitoba.

Parts of the north saw wind chill values in the –45 range overnight, while areas in the south saw values around –40. Environment Canada says to expect the conditions to stretch through until Friday morning.

The following areas are included in the warnings:

Winnipeg.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Brochet.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Tadoule Lake.

Virden and Souris.

The conditions carry an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada advises people in Manitoba to be mindful of muscle pain and weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness and other extreme cold-related symptoms.